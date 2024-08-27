Detroit program provides residents opportunity to become homeowners

(CBS DETROIT) — Becoming a homeowner is the ultimate American dream, and one program in Detroit is giving residents that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Micah and Megan Williams, along with their 15-month-old daughter Maliyah, are first-time homeowners.

"We thought we could never be able to own a home," said Micah Williams.

Photographed are Megan (left), Maliyah (middle) and Micah Williams (right). Megan Williams

For years, the family rented in Detroit hoping one day they'd find a house to call theirs.

"We were in a one-bedroom apartment, and Maliyah was on the way, and we had no clue what was going on, so we were searching everywhere, and we were like, I don't know if we'll be able to afford to get a house," Micah Williams said.

It wasn't until last fall that the couple learned about Detroit's Down Payment Assistance Program. This program provides up to $25,000 for low—to moderate-income residents facing financial woes to cover upfront costs, including a down payment on a house.

The Williams family applied, and the rest is history.

"It's allowed us to be in this home. We wouldn't be in this home, I don't think if it wasn't for that program. We really needed the assistance as much as we could get," said Megan Williams.

Hudson Webber Foundation CEO and president Donald Rencher is passionate about providing tools to move the city forward. The nonprofit has backed this program since its start and was the first foundation to invest a $500,000 grant.

City of Detroit's website

"When you really have to come to the table with the bank to put a serious down payment that is usually the impediment for ownership….and to create generational wealth and opportunities for stability in neighborhoods, we want to see people have an opportunity to own," said Rencher.

A program allowing folks like the Williams family a chance to plant roots in their community.

"It completely changed our look at what we can do with our life and our family living here in Detroit," said Micah Williams.

"This economy is crazy. It is not an embarrassing thing to say that you need help and need assistance and that's what this program is for and I was thankful we were able to do it, and we would encourage anyone else to do the same," Megan Williams said.

The second round of the Down Payment Assistance Program is currently open. The city says it is committed to helping hundreds of more families looking to own a home.

If you'd like to apply, check out the city's website for more information.

In the meantime, the Williams family says they're looking forward to making memories in their new home and are opening a church down the street in the next few weeks.