Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Serenity Davis Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Serenity Davis was last seen on Monday, July 10, in the 10000 block of Duprey St. She was last seen at her home, and her mother discovered that she was missing.

Police say she was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a pink shirt.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and long black braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040.