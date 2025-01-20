Detroit officer fires on teen curfew violator suspect after he pulls out a gun at police, investigators say

Search continues for missing Warren woman, inauguration held for Trump and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect with a gun was injured after a Detroit Police officer fired at him in the area of 7 Mile Road and Forrer Street, Detroit Police Department reported.

Officers were on patrol around 11 p.m. Friday when they saw a juvenile male walking, and stopped him on investigation of a possible curfew violation. But the individual continued on, and an officer saw him fidgeting with his waistband and "officers thought he was reaching for a firearm."

As the individual entered a nearby alley, he pulled out a gun and faced the officers.

"One of the officers fired at that suspect, striking him in the wrist and the leg," the report said.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A weapon that police described as an "assault-style AK-47 rifle" was confiscated from the scene.

Detroit's curfew law, as outlined in a Detroit Police Department Facebook post, prohibits minors age 15 and younger to be on a public street, sidewalk or public place from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or responsible adult.

For those age 16 and 17, the curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Police say the teen has been released from a hospital and is currently in police custody.