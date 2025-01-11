Detroit police looking for two men in connection with 3 burglaries

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are looking for two men in connection with three burglaries on the city's west side.

The first happened at a clothing store on the 13100 block of West McNichols Road on Dec. 28, 2024 around 5:24 a.m. Police say two men broke into the store and stole merchandise.

Less than two hours later, two men allegedly broke into a liquor store on the 20500 block of Lasher Road and stole money, food and alcohol.

On Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 just before 3:30 a.m., two men broke into a liquor store on the 10700 block of West Eight Mile Road. The men allegedly took alcohol.

The suspects fled in a black or dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee after each burglary.

Detroit Police Department

Police are looking for two men in the below photos. One man is described between 6 feet, 1 inch and 6 feet, 2 inches tall. The other is between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall with a more heavy set build, according to police.

Detroit Police Department

Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information about the men or the burglaries is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, the 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.