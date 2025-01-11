Detroit police looking for two men in connection with 3 burglaries
(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are looking for two men in connection with three burglaries on the city's west side.
The first happened at a clothing store on the 13100 block of West McNichols Road on Dec. 28, 2024 around 5:24 a.m. Police say two men broke into the store and stole merchandise.
Less than two hours later, two men allegedly broke into a liquor store on the 20500 block of Lasher Road and stole money, food and alcohol.
On Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 just before 3:30 a.m., two men broke into a liquor store on the 10700 block of West Eight Mile Road. The men allegedly took alcohol.
The suspects fled in a black or dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee after each burglary.
Police are looking for two men in the below photos. One man is described between 6 feet, 1 inch and 6 feet, 2 inches tall. The other is between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall with a more heavy set build, according to police.
Anyone with information about the men or the burglaries is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, the 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.