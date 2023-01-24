Detroit police seek suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying three suspects wanted for carjacking a man at a gas station.

The Detroit Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to a carjacking at a Detroit gas station. Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at a gas station in the 1500 block of E. Outer Drive.

Police say a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three suspects walked up to him. One of the suspects pointed a weapon at him and demanded his car keys and money.

After that, the three suspects got into the victim's silver Hyundai Accent and drove off.

No one was injured.

According to police, the first suspect is described as a man in his late teens, 5'9, 140 lbs. and was wearing a face mask, red/blue jacket, and gray pants.

Suspect two is described as a man in his late teens, 5'9, 140 lbs., wearing a face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants with three white lines across the bottom and white/black sneakers.

The third suspect is described as a man in his late teens, 5'9, 140 lbs., gray coat, light color jeans and black Timberland boots.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.