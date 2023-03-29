Detroit police seek help finding missing 12-year-old girl

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Mei'ya Casey

Police say Mei'ya Casey left her home in the 18300 block of Margareta at about 9 p.m. on Monday, March 27, and hasn't been seen since. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.

She is Black with brown eyes and black hair. In addition, she is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.