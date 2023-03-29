Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police seek help finding missing 12-year-old girl

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. 

meiya-casey-1.png
Mei'ya Casey

Police say Mei'ya Casey left her home in the 18300 block of Margareta at about 9 p.m. on Monday, March 27, and hasn't been seen since. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.

She is Black with brown eyes and black hair. In addition, she is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 2:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.