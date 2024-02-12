Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for suspect in home burglary

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a home burglary that happened earlier this month. 

Police say the incident happened on Feb. 5 at a home in the 12800 block of Riverview St. 

No additional details on the burglary were released. The suspect was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

