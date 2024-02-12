Detroit police searching for suspect in home burglary
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a home burglary that happened earlier this month.
Police say the incident happened on Feb. 5 at a home in the 12800 block of Riverview St.
No additional details on the burglary were released. The suspect was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
