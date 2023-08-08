Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen getting into pickup truck

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August, 8, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August, 8, 2023 02:42
damietra-rogers.png
Damietrea Rogers Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance as they search for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a pickup truck after leaving her home. 

Damietrea Rogers was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. when she left her residence in the 9200 block of Archdale without permission and did not return home.

Police say she was last seen getting into a white Ram pickup truck being driven by a man. 

Rogers was last seen wearing gray leggings and had a white bag. She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair in a ponytail. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601. 

First published on August 8, 2023 / 3:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.