Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen getting into pickup truck

Damietrea Rogers Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance as they search for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a pickup truck after leaving her home.

Damietrea Rogers was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. when she left her residence in the 9200 block of Archdale without permission and did not return home.

Police say she was last seen getting into a white Ram pickup truck being driven by a man.

Rogers was last seen wearing gray leggings and had a white bag. She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.