Detroit police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 4, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 4, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 4, 2023

Cailee Harper, 14, missing after leaving home in Detroit without permission. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl after she left without permission and did not return home.

Cailee Harper was last seen at about 9 p.m. on Monday, April 3, at her home in the 18900 block of Burgess.

She was last seen wearing an orange sweater and brown jogging pants.

According to her mother, Harper suffers from epilepsy.

Police say she is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with long brown braids and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.