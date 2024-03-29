Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 14-year-old twin sisters last seen on March 8

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Video shows Michigan police shootout, Detroit road closures ahead of NFL Draft and more top stories
Video shows Michigan police shootout, Detroit road closures ahead of NFL Draft and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for twin sisters who were last seen on March 8.

Police say Aniya and Aneica Ogden, 14, left their home in the 1800 block of Robson Street and failed to return home.

It is unknown what Aniya was last wearing. Anieca was last seen wearing a beige tank top, shorts and orange "Jordan" shoes.

Both teens are described as being 5 feet tall, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and sandy brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Detroit police search for 14-year-old twin sisters last seen three weeks ago
Aniya (left) and Anieca Ogden were last seen on March 8, 2024. Detroit Police Department
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 10:23 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.