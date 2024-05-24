Detroit police search for parents of child found wandering

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for the parents of a child found wandering Friday afternoon.

Police say the child, believed to be 2 or 3 years old, was found at about 5:25 p.m. in the area of Washburn and Cambridge.

The child is described as 2 feet 6 inches tall, about 40 pounds, wearing a purple shirt, brown pants with butterflies on them, and purple light-up shoes. Police say her name may be Aroura.

Anyone with information on the parents is asked to call DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.