Detroit police search for 15-year-old missing for nearly two weeks

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Police search for missing Detroit teen
Tabora Porter Jr. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Tabora Porter Jr., who was last seen on Dec. 17.

Police say the teen left his home in the 12000 block of Washburn Street without permission and failed to return.

Tabora is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white skull on the back, black jogging pants, and white Nike shoes.

He has two tattoos on his right arm and one tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 4:29 PM EST

