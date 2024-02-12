Detroit police searching for missing 62-year-old man who needs his medication

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 62-year-old man who has memory loss and is in need of medication.

Ronald Scott was last seen in the evening on Friday, Feb. 9, after he left his residence in the 9500 block of Prairie and did not return.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid shirt, blue or black jeans and black boots.

He is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 193 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

In addition, Scott's fiancé told police he has memory loss, suffered from a stroke and needs his medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.