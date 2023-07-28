Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old

Anton Spann Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for Anton Spann, a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say Spann left his home in the 18400 block of Lindsay at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, and did not return after he got off work.

In addition, they do not know what he was wearing when he was last seen.

His foster mother told police that he suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.