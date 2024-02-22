Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in searching for a 14-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since early Wednesday morning.

Ethan Cathey was last seen at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21. 

Police say he left his residence in the 4700 block of W. Outer Drive and did not return home. 

Cathey was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 195 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201. 

Sara Powers
First published on February 22, 2024 / 2:22 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

