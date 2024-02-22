Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 22, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 22, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 22, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in searching for a 14-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since early Wednesday morning.

Ethan Cathey was last seen at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Police say he left his residence in the 4700 block of W. Outer Drive and did not return home.

Cathey was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 195 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.