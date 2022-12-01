Detroit police search for man in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man in connection with a fatal shooting last week.

Miles Murphy Detroit Police Department

Police say at about 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, the suspected shooter, identified as 36-year-old Miles Murphy, fatally wounded an 18-year-old man while he was outside of the 9200 block of Pierson Street.

Police say Murphy is described as 6 feet tall and 290 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.