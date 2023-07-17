Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for 39-year-old woman last seen on July 13

/ CBS Detroit

Tamika Carroll Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 39-year-old Tamika Carroll, who was last seen on July 13.

Police say Carroll left home in the 19400 block of Riopelle Street and did not return home. 

Carroll, who police say sufferers from schizophrenia, was last seen wearing a gray MTV short, blue jean shorts, and white Nike Air Max shoes. 

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Police say she is known to hand around the Motor City Casino.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 5:37 PM

