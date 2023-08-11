Detroit police search for 21-year-old woman

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are seeking the public's help in locating 21-year-old Kaniyah Harrison, who was last seen on Thursday.

Police say Harrison, who is autistic, was last seen at about 12:30 p.m., Aug. 10, when she left her home in the 18600 block of Shiawassee.

Harrison is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 230 pounds, with brown eyes and a short black afro. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801.