Detroit police search for 17-year-old missing since Sunday

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 29, 2024

Nakeem Thomas Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a 17-year-old who hasn't been seen Sunday.

Police say Nakeem Thomas left his house in the 4000 block of Saint Aubin without permission at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, and did not return home.

Thomas was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, black pants and boots.

He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and brown locs with blonde tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.