Detroit police search for 16-year-old missing since July 16

Detroit police say 16-year-old Lachelle Clark was last seen on July 16. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help in locating 16-year-old Lachelle Clark, who has been missing since July 16.

Detroit police say the teen was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Pinehurst Street and has not been heard from her family.

She is described as having black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240.