Detroit police search for 15-year-old boy missing for 2 weeks

Detroit police say 15-year-old Damond Williams was last seen on July 3. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for 15-year-old Damond Williams, who was last seen on July 3.

Police say the teen was last seen in the 18000 block of Birchrest Drive. The teen's sister, who is his foster parent, told police he has not returned any of her calls. Police say the teen may be with his father, who does not have custody.

It is unknown what shirt he was wearing, but he was last seen wearing jeans and carrying a backpack.

Damond is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 12 Precinct at 313-596-1240.