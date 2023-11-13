Detroit police search for 14-year-old girl missing for nearly two weeks

India Green Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's assistance as they search for a 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Nov. 2.

Police say India Green refuses to return to her home in the 3300 block of Pingree after staying at a friend's house.

She was last seen at about 10:35 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

According to police, Green is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair that she wears in a bun.

In addition, her mother told police that she has post-traumatic stress disorder.

Anyone with information about Green is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.