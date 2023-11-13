Detroit police search for 14-year-old girl missing for nearly two weeks
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's assistance as they search for a 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Nov. 2.
Police say India Green refuses to return to her home in the 3300 block of Pingree after staying at a friend's house.
She was last seen at about 10:35 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.
According to police, Green is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair that she wears in a bun.
In addition, her mother told police that she has post-traumatic stress disorder.
Anyone with information about Green is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.
