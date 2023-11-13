Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 14-year-old girl missing for nearly two weeks

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast November 13, 2023 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast November 13, 2023 (Today) 02:09
india-green.png
India Green Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's assistance as they search for a 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Nov. 2. 

Police say India Green refuses to return to her home in the 3300 block of Pingree after staying at a friend's house. 

She was last seen at about 10:35 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

According to police, Green is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair that she wears in a bun. 

In addition, her mother told police that she has post-traumatic stress disorder. 

Anyone with information about Green is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 10:39 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.