Detroit police search for 12-year-old missing for over a month

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking help locating a missing 12-year-old girl who left her residence over a month ago and did not return home.

La'Nay Thomas Detroit Police Department

La'Nay Thomas was last seen at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at her home in the 18900 block of Curtis.

Police say she left her residence without permission and didn't come back home.

She is 5 foot 5, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.