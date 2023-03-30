Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 12-year-old missing for over a month

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 30, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 30, 2023 02:22

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking help locating a missing 12-year-old girl who left her residence over a month ago and did not return home.

lanay-thomas-1.png
La'Nay Thomas Detroit Police Department

La'Nay Thomas was last seen at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at her home in the 18900 block of Curtis. 

Police say she left her residence without permission and didn't come back home. 

She is 5 foot 5, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 3:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.