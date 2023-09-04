Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for 12-year-old girl missing for 10 days

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance as they search for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen 10 days ago. 

Arleyah Mullen left her residence in the 2100 block of E. Willis at about 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, and did not return home. 

Police say it is unknown what she was wearing. 

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 103 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701. 

