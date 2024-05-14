Detroit police search for 15-year-old boy last seen on May 9

Crash after Detroit police chase leaves 6 hurt, Goff signs contract extension and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

Demetric Lewis Jr. left his residence in the 17400 block of Planview Ave. without permission and didn't return home, according to police. He was last seen on May 9 wearing a gray Adidas hoodie, black Adidas pants and dark gray Crocs.

The 15-year-old is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

He was reported as missing to police on May 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police 8th Precinct Commander Dietrich Lever at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.