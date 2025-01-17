Detroit police plan for busy weekend with Lions playoff game, Detroit Auto Show

(CBS DETROIT) - From the Detroit Auto Show to the Detroit Lions and Pistons playing, this weekend will be busy in downtown Detroit.

Outside of the 2024 NFL draft, this weekend could be one of the busiest as fans and businesses say they're prepared for it, and the Detroit Police Department says it is ready for it.

"I'm 62 years old. No, I've never seen this city going on like this," said Lions fan Terry Price.

Lions fan Michael Banks this year is big for the Lions, and he believes they will win it all.

"It's gonna be hype because the Lions are about to make history with our first Super Bowl. This is our year. I believe it in my heart, so let's go," Banks said.

Local businesses, like Buddy's Pizza, say they have been preparing for the big crowds.

"Basically started up as soon as we heard who they were playing," said manager Mark Kuberacki. "Gotta lead them in here, get your pizzas. Even the Lions love it."

Detroit Police Commander Matthew Fulgenzi says security is beefed up for the weekend and wants to assure fans coming down that local, state, and federal authorities are all on deck.

"We've increased staffing. Guests that are going to come down in the downtown footprint, you'll see a number of uniform officers throughout downtown ... Undercover officers that you won't see assisting, providing real-time information, and then leveraging the real-time crime center, the finest in the United States," Fulgenzi said.

Police say there are no street closures, but encourage people to give themselves extra time to get downtown.