Detroit police looking for person of interest in fatal stabbing

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a person of interest in a fatal stabbing. 

Police say a 31-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown suspect outside of a location in the 7400 block of Dix around 12:10 a.m. on May 19, 2024.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

detroit-stabbing-person-of-interest.png
Detroit Police Department

Detectives would like to speak to the person in the image above. Police say the person was in the area at the time of the stabbing. 

Anyone who recognizes the person or has information on the incident is asked to call DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.

Joseph Buczek

First published on June 21, 2024 / 2:28 PM EDT

