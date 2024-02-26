Detroit police host one-day hiring event

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department hosted a one-day hiring event on Saturday in an effort to bring more local hires to Detroit communities.

DPD says that through the hiring event, the majority of the hiring process was completed, such as paperwork, physical examinations, and some training.

"You know, a lot of people are hesitant about looking into police positions for whatever reason, so we just want them to know that this something you can do," says DPD Sergeant Tamar Wilson.

There was no cost for those interested in exploring and applying for positions. Aside from police work, this event also focused on civilian opportunities, including 911 dispatchers, tow truck drivers, traffic patrol officers, and more.

Sgt. Wilson has been with the department for 14 years and says she often hears from people that jobs like this aren't always accessible. She says anyone can sign up and, with the proper training, step into these roles.

"I just want people to know that they should not doubt themselves. If it's something that they thought about just a little bit, they should just come on down and see what's going on," Sgt. Wilson said.

She adds that if you missed it, you're still able to partake and explore those career opportunities by calling DPD at (313) 596-2607 and asking about open positions.