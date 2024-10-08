Man fatally shot during exchange of gunfire with Detroit police

Teen charged in home invasion of rabbi's home, Stellantis rejects UAW proposal and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say one man has died after he exchanged gunfire with officers Tuesday on Detroit's east side.

The shooting sometime after 7 p.m. in the area of Chandler Park Drive and Canyon Street.

Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said officers from DPD's fifth precinct were on patrol when they spotted a man who they were familiar with due to a previous narcotics case. Fitzgerald said officers entered the man's name in the database which showed that he had a parole violation.

"They parked their vehicle, and as they approached, young man pulled a weapon from his waistband and fired shots at the officers. One officer returned fire, and our victim is deceased at the scene," Fitzgerald said.

Police said the officer thought he was hit by a bullet but was taken to the hospital, where it was determined that he was not struck.

Fitzgerald said the man, described as a white male in his late 30s, had a lengthy criminal history.

He said there were kids outside for a little league game at the time of the shooting and were not injured.

"This is a horribly dangerous situation. Men and women with the Detroit Police Department come out each and every day, doing an amazing job. We're just very thankful no one else was injured," Fitzgerald said.