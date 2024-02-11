Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Zhiyona Jackson was last seen on Feb. 10 around 1 p.m. in the 19000 block of Sunderland, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt.

Jackson is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 2 inches tall, has black braids, has brown eyes, and weighs 119 pounds.

Jackson's mother said she wants her daughter home and wants her to know she loves her.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5801.