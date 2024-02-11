Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old girl

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Zhiyona Jackson was last seen on Feb. 10 around 1 p.m. in the 19000 block of Sunderland, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt.

Zhiyona Jackson
Detroit Police Department

Jackson is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 2 inches tall, has black braids, has brown eyes, and weighs 119 pounds. 

Jackson's mother said she wants her daughter home and wants her to know she loves her. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5801. 

First published on February 11, 2024 / 1:16 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

