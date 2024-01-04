Detroit police search for 71-year-old man missing since Dec. 31

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 71-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday.

George Sharper Detroit Police Department

George Sharper was last seen at the Henry Ford Hospital in the 2700 block of W. Grand Blvd. on Dec. 31 and has not been seen since.

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray coat, black shirt, blue jeans and rubber boots.

In addition, police describe him as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 165 lbs. and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.