Detroit Pistons to hire Trajan Langdon as president of basketball operations: Report

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Pistons are reportedly considering New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon for the position of president of basketball operations.

CBS News Detroit confirms that Langdon is a top candidate for the position. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Details on the deal with Langdon are unknown, and the Pistons have not yet commented on the deal.

The Pistons, ranked 15th in the Eastern Conference, struggled this past season with a 14-68 record. The team landed the No. 5 pick for the 2024 NBA Draft next month.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 6:56 PM EDT

