Detroit Pistons to hire Trajan Langdon as president of basketball operations: Report

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Pistons are reportedly considering New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon for the position of president of basketball operations.

CBS News Detroit confirms that Langdon is a top candidate for the position. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Details on the deal with Langdon are unknown, and the Pistons have not yet commented on the deal.

The Pistons, ranked 15th in the Eastern Conference, struggled this past season with a 14-68 record. The team landed the No. 5 pick for the 2024 NBA Draft next month.