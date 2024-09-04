Detroit Pistons to play Phoenix Suns in preseason game at Michigan State's Breslin Center

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns are coming to the campus of Michigan State University in October.

The Pistons will host the Suns in preseason action at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

It's the first preseason contest to be held at the Breslin Center since 2018.

"Michigan State University is a special place and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to bring our team and the excitement of NBA basketball to sports fans in East Lansing," said Pistons owner Tom Gores in a statement. "The Lansing area and MSU community has always supported Pistons Basketball, and we welcome the opportunity to give fans an early look at our efforts to improve the team and create a foundation for delivering competitive basketball."

Suns owner and Michigan native Mat Ishbia is an MSU alum and was a four-year member of the school's men's basketball program, including the 2000 national championship team.

"From being a walk on at Michigan State on the national championship team, to now being able to bring the Phoenix Suns to play at Breslin Center – this is a full circle moment and an incredibly special experience," said Ishbia. "MSU and Coach Izzo have had an immeasurable impact on my life and my career, and I wouldn't be where I am today, including owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, without Coach Izzo's mentorship. I can't wait to bring the Spartan community and Phoenix Suns together."

Tickets for the preseason game at MSU start at $15 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MSU's athletics website, at the Spartan Ticket Office or by calling 517-355-1610.

"We're excited to welcome the Pistons and the Suns to Breslin Center – two teams we're fortunate enough to have great relationships with and close ties to our school and our team," said MSU coach Tom Izzo. "Having an NBA game on campus featuring two Spartan alums as owners shows the power of Michigan State and the talent and quality of people that come from our great University. It's an honor to call Tom Gores a friend and everyone knows the special bond I share with Mat having coached him as a former player in our program. I'm excited for the game and the opportunity to showcase NBA basketball to our MSU basketball fans and everyone here in the East Lansing community."

In addition to the Breslin Center game, the Pistons host the Milwaukee Bucks (Oct. 6) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Oct. 16) in preseason play. Detroit has road games at Phoenix (Oct. 11) and Golden State (Oct. 13).