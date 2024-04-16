Watch CBS News
Detroit Pistons to hire new head of basketball operations

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons have begun the search for a new head of basketball operations.

The organization says that filling this position, which will report directly to owner Tom Gores, will help to "bolster its basketball front office." 

As the Detroit Pistons search for its new head of basketball operations, general manager Troy Weaver will remain in his current position. 

Gores acknowledged the team's underperformance this season, according to the release. 

"This past season has been incredibly difficult and frustrating for our fans, players and our entire organization," said Gores. "We will continue to invest in our core group of young players and surround them with the right complimentary talent."

The organization says it will retain a national search firm to find the best candidates to strengthen its front office quickly.

"I am committed to doing whatever it takes to build a winning team," Gores explained. "Nothing is off the table. As tough as this season has been, a bright future is available to us. It's in our power to get this right, and we will. This is a pivotal summer for the Pistons."

