Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff ejected in 121-113 loss to Orlando Magic

Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 121-113 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Bickerstaff was ejected with 6:01 left in the game after getting two straight technicals.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 35 points and 11 assists. Malik Beasley added 18 points for Detroit.

Franz Wagner scored 25 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter for Orlando, and Paolo Banchero had 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Jalen Suggs contributed eight points in 16 minutes in his first game back after missing 10 games with a strained back. Wendell Carter finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando.

Losing for only the second time in their last nine road games, the Pistons held the Magic to 18 points in the first quarter before fouls took their toll. The Magic shot 23 free throws in the first half, 38 in the game, and three Pistons finished the game with five fouls each.

With their starting lineup intact for he first time since October, the Magic broke a five-game losing streak.

Wagner hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 points in a 20-4 run, turning a two-point Orlando deficit into a 14-point lead at the outset of the fourth quarter. Banchero and Suggs also hit 3-pointers in the four-minute stretch.

After shooting 38.5% and missing 10 free throws in the first three quarters, the Magic made 15 of 18 shots, including six of seven 3-pointers, in a 42-point fourth quarter.

The Pistons visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night in the fourth game of a five-game road trip.