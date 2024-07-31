Detroit Pistons announce hires finalizing its basketball operations leadership

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Pistons announced on Wednesday their official basketball operations staff, which will work under president Trajan Langdon.

The team named Michael Blackstone as the executive vice president of Basketball Operations, Dennis Lindsey as senior vice president of Basketball Operations, and George David as the senior vice president of Basketball Administration.

Blackstone worked five years in New Orleans as vice president of Basketball Administration before coming to Detroit. He assisted in player contracts and trade negotiations, as well as the administration of the salary cap. He also served in executive roles with the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lindsey, who served as senior advisor for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023-2024 season, has 28 years of experience in the front office and scouting. He previously worked with the Utah Jazz for 11 seasons and the San Antonio Spurs for five seasons. He returned to Detroit in 2021 after working as a senior vice president of Basketball Operations for Wasserman Media Group. From there, he served as David previously served as the associate general manager for the Pistons before transitioning to his new role.

Additionally, former Pistons head coach Dwane Casey was named senior advisor of Basketball Operations, while JR Holden, who served in the front office, was promoted to vice president of Player Acquisition and Development

The team also named:

Greg Smith as vice president of Player Health and Care

Eric Tellem as vice president of Player Personnel

WNBA champion Mistie Bass-Boyd as the executive director of Player Engagement and Basketball Operations

Marshall Smith as executive director of Basketball Strategy and Operations

Cory Schlesinger as executive director of Sports Performance

Gianluca Pascucci as senior director of Global Scouting

Roderick Hunter as executive assistant to the president of Basketball Operations

The new hires come in Langdon's first year as president of Basketball Operations. Another person who was hired on the staff is J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach. Bickerstaff joined Deroit after working as the associate head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers.