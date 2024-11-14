Detroit Pistons unveil 2024-25 City Edition uniforms, pay homage to "Bad Boys"

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Pistons unveiled their 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms that pay homage to the "Bad Boys" era that saw Detroit win back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990.

This year's City Edition uniforms are a nod to the skull and crossbones theme that was made famous by the "Boy Boys" logo. The word "Pistons" is across the chest with "vintage-inspired orange jersey numbers." An orange stripe appears down the side of the uniform and is "accented with a repeating 89-90 monochromatic number design," the Pistons said.

The jerseys also pay homage to legendary coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Chuck Daly, who led the Pistons to five consecutive NBA Eastern Conference Finals appearances, three straight NBA Finals bids and back-to-back NBA titles. Jersey tags will feature a "back-2-back" emblem with Daly's signature.

The Pistons will wear their City Edition uniforms 13 times during the 2024-25 season, including during six home games. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons will wear their City Edition uniforms 13 times during the 2024-25 season, including during six home games. Detroit will debut its City Edition uniforms at home against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Nov. 18 as part of its "City Edition Nights," which will include a tribute to the back-to-back NBA champion Bad Boys teams.

Detroit will also play its City Edition Night games on a "Bad Boys" designed court. The court will have "Detroit" in a "classic script font" at center court and crackled logos on opposite ends of the floor. Skulls and crossbones featuring jersey numbers of each member of the 1989 and 1990 championship teams and Daly will be present along the sidelines.

Pistons fans can purchase 2024-25 City Edition gear here.