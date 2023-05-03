Detroit organization helps people take advantage of more affordable internet

Charles Davis, participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program. AJ Walker

Having the internet is an essential part of life these days although many people don't have it. However, we found a Detroit organization going out into the community to make sure people can take advantage of affordable internet service.

William Davis, president of the Detroit Chapter of the National Action Network understands the severity of not having internet. His organization goes out into the community to make sure people are aware of federal help to lower the cost. The Affordable Connectivity Program or ACP provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households. Some people can get a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.

But Davis said many people don't know about it or don't know how to take advantage of it if they did.

"Too many Detroiters, especially Black and low-income people are falling further and further behind by not having the internet resources," said Williams. "You need the internet to look for jobs. You need the Internet just to study, to read papers, to do a number of things."

We stopped by this event held at Vernon Chapel AME church in Detroit. Davis and several others were there. Jerome Record from Comcast was too.

"We found with partnering with the nonprofit Detroit National Action Network, we're able to go around to each city council district and do a digital equity and inclusion event," said Record. "This allows us to sign folks up in the community for the Affordable Connectivity Program."

Charles Davis, who is 68-year-old was happy to sign up and even get a new laptop and learn some skills to keep him up-date- with technology.

"I'm a senior citizen fixed on a low-income budget, drawing my Social Security," said Davis. "This would afford me not only to own a laptop but to have the experience and get used to using it so that I could use the services that the internet provides. It's just a blessing to be able to have this at the cost of nothing."

You can contact the Detroit Action Network or go to the link posted below for more information about how to sign up.

https://www.fcc.gov/acp