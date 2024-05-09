Detroit nonprofit progresses with construction of affordable housing complex

(CBS DETROIT) - A neighborhood-based nonprofit housing corporation is making a lot of progress with constructing its affordable housing complex at Orchard Street and Lahser Road in Detroit's Old Redford neighborhood.

Blight Busters first broke ground on the project in October 2023. The complex is expected to house 48 two-bedroom apartments. John George is the executive director of the group. He says rent is based on income, starting around $500 monthly.

"Our kids are important, and they need to grow up in and around clean and decent neighborhoods," George said. "So, when we can work together to create affordable housing, it's the right thing to do."

The City of Detroit has been in the national spotlight lately, with many referring to it as "a city on the rise." It's also a city with many new luxury high-rise apartments and condos. Although the new complexes downtown are beautiful, George says he's focused on helping house Detroiters who can't afford that kind of luxury living.

"Affordable housing is super important, especially for our low and moderate-income families," he said.

Because of its importance, George wanted to do something to make it more accessible in his neighborhood. So, he petitioned lawmakers for additional funding.

"We went to our friends in Lansing," he said. "They were able to bring an additional million dollars to the table. It's about a $15 million investment in the community, and that million dollars brought the cost of rent down."

Right now, the City of Detroit has a seven-point plan with a price tag worth $203 million to address affordable housing throughout the city and ensure every Detroiter has a place to call home. George and his team of Blight Busters are aiding in this effort, something he says will also create opportunity in the neighborhood.

"It'll bring dollars and value into the community," George said. "With this kind of investment, it's going to bring property values up for the homeowners in the neighborhood, it's going to help the small businesses, and it's really going to create some opportunity and hope, and we're really excited about it."