Detroit nonprofit hosts back-to-school event, connects students with tools to succeed

(CBS DETROIT) — Most students are already back in the classroom, but some may not have the tools needed to succeed. The Annual Athletes for Charity Back to School event Tuesday worked to change that.

"We're a blessing to be a blessing," Cathleen LaPorte said. "So, this is what we choose to do."

Cathleen LaPorte is the founder of Athletes for Charity, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of young people while supporting nonprofit sectors that benefit the underprivileged. LaPorte says she can't do this work alone.

Athletes like former Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda are helping give back to the 800 K-8 students at Davison Elementary and Middle School in Detroit.

"Really, it's about a way to get these kids off the a right start at the beginning of the year," Cabinda said. "And just get 'em going and get 'em excited for school."

Students like first-grader Niokla Christen-Moore benefit most while enjoying all the day of fun has to offer.

"[I like] all these fancy things," she said. "It's so nice at school; you learn new things every day."