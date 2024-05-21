Detroit nonprofit hosting charity comedy show this weekend in support of students

Ann Arbor schools to cut 141 jobs, pregnant mom charged in deadly hit-and-run and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit nonprofit organization is hosting a comedy show this weekend to support students through scholarship funds and upcoming back-to-school drives.

The charity comedy show, hosted by Youth Are Bigger Than Life, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on May 25 at Flagstar Strand Theatre in Pontiac.

The show, hosted by comedian Josh Adams, will feature DJ Marathon and comedians Comic J. Will, T. Barb and Ant Gee.

"As the President of Youth Are Bigger Than Life and a former all-star basketball player at Eastern Michigan University, I firmly believe that every young person possesses the potential to achieve greatness," said Marvin Skipper, the organization's founder and president, in a statement. "Through our organization's mission and events like the Youth Are Bigger Than Life Comedy Show, we're not just raising funds; we're igniting hope, resilience, and a belief in oneself. Together, let's empower our youth to rise above their circumstances and realize their full potential."

Tickets start at $30 and are available on the organization's website.