Detroit modifying rental ordinance to address property inspections, landlords in violation

(CBS DETROIT) - City officials proposed changes to Detroit's rental ordinance to ensure the health and safety of residents and address landlords who are in violation.

The changes were submitted to the Detroit City Council last week before they were introduced to the Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday. A public hearing will scheduled for a later date.

The city currently has a two-step separate inspection process, which costs over $1,000. Officials said about 10% of rental properties in the city comply with the two-part inspections.

"The City's current approach is not working," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. "We want to streamline the process for landlords, most of whom rent only one or two properties and can't navigate the red tape or afford the costly inspections. These proposed amendments will improve the quality of housing for our residents and give them more leverage when working to have repairs made to the property they're renting."

Changes to Chapter 8 of Detroit's City Code include condensing the two-step inspections into one inspection and requiring a one-annual fee of less than $150. The city proposes unnecessary inspection points that are "purely cosmetic and unrelated to health and safety," according to a news release.

The city said the new ordinance would eliminate the lead inspections, which use an XRF gun to sample paint, dust, and soil. Instead, the city is proposing visual lead inspections for damaged paint and dust, which are utilized by other cities across the country and would allow more homes to be inspected.

"Detroiters deserve to know the homes they're living in are free of potential sources of lead poisoning," Denise Fair Razo, chief public health officer, said in a news release. "Currently, not enough of our rental properties are going through the process of having these properties evaluated for potential risk, putting our residents – and especially our children – at greater risk. These proposed ordinance changes will help ensure more homes in Detroit are inspected and more precautions are taken to keep our families safe."

The proposed ordinance modifies the current Escrow Program and removes barriers, such as a required written lease that does not expire within 90 days, proof of the last three months' rental payments, and ID. The program would also move from the city's Building, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department (BSEED) to the Housing and Revitalization Department.

"These requirements do not reflect the reality of many renters, who in many cases do not have an ID, written leases, or written proof of rent payments they've made," officials said in a news release.