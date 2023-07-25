UPDATE: Detroit police say missing sisters, ages 15 and 17, found safe
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department says two sisters who had been missing since Monday have been found safe.
Na'Jay Johnson, 15, and Johnay Johnson, 17, were last seen leaving their residence in the 12400 block of Matzeliger Court at about 4 p.m. on Monday, July 24.
The two sisters left their residence to go to a gas station Monday afternoon and did not return.
In an update on Tuesday, police say the sisters had been recovered and were "doing fine."
