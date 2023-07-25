Watch CBS News
UPDATE: Detroit police say missing sisters, ages 15 and 17, found safe

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

July 25, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 25, 2023 02:40

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department says two sisters who had been missing since Monday have been found safe. 

Na'Jay Johnson, 15, (left) and Johnay Johnson, 17, (right)  Detroit Police Department

Na'Jay Johnson, 15, and Johnay Johnson, 17, were last seen leaving their residence in the 12400 block of Matzeliger Court at about 4 p.m. on Monday, July 24. 

The two sisters left their residence to go to a gas station Monday afternoon and did not return. 

In an update on Tuesday, police say the sisters had been recovered and were "doing fine."

First published on July 25, 2023 / 3:46 PM

