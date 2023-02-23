Detroit Metro Airport sees hundreds of cancelations Wednesday amid ice storm

(CBS DETROIT) - Metro Detroit battled storms impacting the region on Wednesday, and one effect of the storm is hundreds of flight cancelations.

"We get on the plane and wait about an hour then they're like there's too much ice the temperature didn't go down," one traveler said.

Flight cancelations are causing headaches across America, and the Detroit Metro Airport is no exception.

"We sat on the plane for about two and a half hours before they realized that it was time for us to get off there because it was getting too hot up there. It was about 80 degrees," Nyima Johnson said.

Johnson initially came to town to pick up her two children and head south to Georgia.

"I'm on my way trying to figure out what accommodations I can figure out. I don't live here in Detroit," she said.

The mother said with their flights canceled, they're not going anywhere anytime soon. This also is a déjà vu incident from late last year.

"Christmas break, I got stuck here for a week and now I'm stuck here until Sunday," she said.

With some airlines facing long lines well into the evening, some travelers just want everyone to remember to practice patience.

"I just don't understand some people get mad at the gate agents. It's Detroit, it's February, it's raining," said traveler Paul Brown.

Families like Johnson's will be using the cancellation as a time to strengthen their bonds.

"Hoping that I keep my cool and try and think about crisis management," Johnson joked. "And do my best to make the most out of the time I have with my children," she said.