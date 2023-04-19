Detroit Metro Airport named among top 10 best U.S. airports for food by Food & Wine

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Metropolitan Airport has been recognized by Food & Wine magazine as one of the 10 best U.S. airports for food.

DTW was ranked 10th on the list. San Francisco International Airport checks in at No. 1.

The magazine cites DTW's balanced restaurant roster that includes local favorites like Embers Lounge, Atwater Brewery, Leo's Coney Island and National Coney Island.

Food & Wine's top 10 list:

1. San Francisco International Airport

2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

3. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

4. Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport

5. Portland International Airport

6. Tampa International Airport

7. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

8. Nashville International Airport

9. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

10. Detroit Metropolitan Airport