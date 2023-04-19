Watch CBS News
Detroit Metro Airport named among top 10 best U.S. airports for food by Food & Wine

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Metropolitan Airport has been recognized by Food & Wine magazine as one of the 10 best U.S. airports for food. 

DTW was ranked 10th on the list. San Francisco International Airport checks in at No. 1.  

The magazine cites DTW's balanced restaurant roster that includes local favorites like Embers Lounge, Atwater Brewery, Leo's Coney Island and National Coney Island. 

Food & Wine's top 10 list: 

1. San Francisco International Airport 
2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport 
3. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
4. Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport
5. Portland International Airport
6. Tampa International Airport
7. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
8. Nashville International Airport
9. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
10. Detroit Metropolitan Airport

First published on April 19, 2023 / 12:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

