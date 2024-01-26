Detroit man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug, fraud conspiracy

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Robert Lampkin, 41, of Detroit was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for leading a drug organization that trafficked methamphetamine across the country, the United States Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Lampkin was sentenced for his role in overseeing the drug conspiracy and also for a separate $2.1 million pandemic unemployment insurance fraud conspiracy, officials said.

Lampkin led a drug conspiracy that purchased over 9 kilograms of methamphetamine from a supplier in California that codefendants brought back to Michigan in airline luggage, the attorney's office said.

The codefendants are JoShawn Bennett, 37, Tiffany Stockman, 24, and Tammie Wade, 32.

Lampkin and codefendant Brenden Lockridge, 26, separately used stolen personal identification of individuals to file fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment assistance in multiple states, officials said.

Lampkin's and Lockridge's sentences require them to pay back the $2.1 million stolen from multiple states as restitution, according to the attorney's office.

"We will use every resource available to combat those who spread the scourge of illegal drugs in our communities," Dawn Ison, United States Attorney said. "We also won't cease our efforts to hold accountable those who used a global pandemic to enrich themselves at the expense of taxpayers."