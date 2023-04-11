Detroit man pleads guilty to peeping through windows in Eastpointe, Warren

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has pleaded guilty in connection to peeping through the windows of young girls in Eastpointe and Warren.

Marquis Fleming, 41, pled guilty to one count of window peeping, a 90-day misdemeanor, in Warren, on Wednesday, April 11.

He was sentenced to two years of probation in person and was ordered to wear a GPS tether for 12 months and enter a cognitive restructuring program. In addition, he must not be within a one-fourth mile of the residence where the crime happened.

On Thursday, April 6, Fleming pleaded guilty to three counts of window peeping in Eastpointe. He will be sentenced in Eastpointe District Court on April 26.

These charges stem from incidents in which Fleming used a step ladder to peek through young girls' windows in January and February 2023.

"It is despicable that someone would prey on young children," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "This type of crime can quickly escalate to more serious crimes against young females. I would like to thank Eastpointe and Warren Police Departments for working together to get the accused brought to justice."