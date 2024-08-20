Former Michigan judicial assistant pleads guilty to embezzling $60K from judge

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man accused of stealing more than $60,000 from a Third Circuit Court judge has pleaded guilty.

Steven Allen, 43, is charged with one count of embezzlement of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 and one count of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining without consent. He was previously charged with four felonies.

Allen is required to pay $64,651 in restitution and serve three years of probation.

Officials say Allen allegedly embezzled money from the judge while working as a judicial assistant in the Third Circuit Court between 2018 and 2022. He allegedly obtained an ATM card and made withdrawals.

The judge became aware of the money after being notified of delinquent taxes on a secondary property; however, Allen presented checks that looked like they were sent to pay the taxes.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.