Detroit man found guilty of 2021 carjacking in Roseville

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After a four-day trial, a Detroit man was found guilty on Friday of carjacking a man in Roseville more than a year ago.

Rayshawn Cole-Spraggins, of Detroit, was also found guilty of armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm. 

Macomb County prosecutors say on Nov. 27, 2021, Cole-Spraggins carjacked a man at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot in Roseville.

"Gun crimes have no business in Macomb County. Any felony committed with a gun will be a mandatory two years in prison," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

Cole-Spraggins is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10.  

First published on March 24, 2023 / 7:07 PM

