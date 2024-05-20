Detroit man pleads guilty in $14 million pandemic relief fraud scheme

Biden speaks at NAACP event in Detroit, propane tank explosion in Rochester and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man pleaded guilty in federal court to a fraud conspiracy in connection with a pandemic fraud scheme in Pennsylvania, officials announced.

Between March 2020 and August 2021, Matthew Lloyd Parker, 37, allegedly conspired with other people to defraud lenders out of $14.5 million by submitting fake applications for COVID-19 relief loans.

"Parker, a licensed CPA from Detroit, recruited hundreds of small businesses in Pittsburgh and Detroit and falsified PPP loan applications in their names," officials said.

Of the applications that were submitted, the Small Business Administration approved 226.

U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said this is the largest known Paycheck Protection Program scheme in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 17. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine.